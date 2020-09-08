Danimer Scientific, a developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, and Plastic Suppliers, Inc. (PSI), a manufacturer of biopolymer EarthFirst PLA barrier and non-barrier sealant films, announced plans to create bio-based, home compostable films. PSI will use material supplied by Danimer Scientific to produce packaging films that the companies say will reliably degrade without leaving behind harmful microplastics.

These films will contain Danimer Scientific’s proprietary biopolymer, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a biodegradable alternative to petrochemical plastics made from sustainable materials such as canola oil. Danimer Scientific will work with PSI to create customized resins that will offer additional End-of-Life (EOL) options to PSI’s already existing line of compostable films. New PHA-containing films will include home, soil and marine compostable options.

“We have developed a strong working relationship with PSI over the last decade creating bio-based packaging materials, and we are excited to expand our partnership by introducing one of the industry’s most promising sustainable materials to their products,” says Stephen Croskrey, CEO of Danimer Scientific. “PHA has already proven to be a reliable eco-friendly alternative for consumer packaged goods, and this expansion into flexible packaging will help further reduce the environmental impacts of plastic waste.”

The new films will be designed for a wide range of applications across food, beverage, grocery retailer, quick service restaurant, stadium foodservice and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) and industrial segments.

“The evolution of our films’ compostability in various natural environments underscores our commitment to bio-based packaging films,” says George Thomas, CEO of PSI. “We are dedicated to bioplastic film innovation and passionate about advancing sustainability for a healthier planet. We look forward to continuing our work with Danimer Scientific and incorporating PHA into new environmentally responsible films.”

Danimer Scientific’s Nodax PHA possesses seven TÜV AUSTRIA certifications and statements of industrial and home compostability, is biodegradable in anaerobic conditions, soil, freshwater and marine environments and is 100% bio based. All of Danimer Scientific’s biopolymers, including its Nodax PHA, are FDA approved for food contact.

Visit www.danimerscientific.com and www.plasticsuppliers.com for more information.