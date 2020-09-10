The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the opening of its 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 6, 2020.

The Call for Entries provides an overview of the Achievement Awards program, the competition rules, including eligibility requirements, entry fees and complete instructions on how to enter the competition. Awards are given in the following categories: expanding the use of flexible packaging, technical innovation, sustainability, printing, shelf impact, and packaging excellence. All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts.

The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.

Visit www.flexpack.org for more information.