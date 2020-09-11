BOBST announced that it is aiding the use of extended color gamut (ECG) and digitalized workflows that it deploys across all its analogue and digital printing in the labels, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board markets through the BOBST oneECG technology. The company says that its oneECG solutions are tailored to the requirements of each type of printing technology to ensure a successful and efficient implementation of color consistency on multiple substrates.

oneECG for gravure printing presses is an open-partnership system to multiple suppliers, developed for use with solvent-based and water-based inks. oneECG partners along the value chain are expected to collaborate to achieve the highest color stability, repeatability and consistency, and they are certified to ensure quality of results on BOBST gravure ECG ready presses.

The adoption of the Extended Color Gamut printing in gravure can bring many additional advantages in addition to the 100% repeatability of color consistency and print job quality.

The company says the benefits include:

More effective job preparation, reliable color profile activities offline and keeping the variables controlled on the machine

Savings on inks and time as there is no need to change colors in the print units at job changeovers. ECG fixed palette colors remain always on press

Enhanced agility on print cycles even for shorter print runs, with greatly reduced time to market

Possibility to make a series of job variants share the same engraved print cylinders

Less cylinders and Pantone color in stock

Reduction of parts to be cleaned, saving operator time and material costs

Technology retrofittable on installed gravure presses

“The time has come for the gravure printing technology to become an active part of the packaging industry’s ongoing transformation.” says Jonathan Giubilato, Gravure Product Line manager at Bobst Italia, BOBST’s Center of Excellence for gravure printing, laminating and coating technologies. “We have achieved outstanding results following intense R&D investments and print trials and there is no doubt that ECG in gravure represents the next big leap in flexible packaging printing. There is exciting opportunity for gravure converters to embrace the sector’s next significant step-change and ensure the best future for their gravure operations. As a turnkey industry partner, BOBST has everything in place to support them making the switch.”

