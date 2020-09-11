Parkside has introduced a high-barrier compostable pack for household cleaning brand Homethings and its range of cleaning tablets.

Part of the Park2Nature range of industrial and home compostable packaging solutions, the new pack is specifically designed to provide a functional and sustainable packaging option that benefits the environment without compromising performance.

Homethings co-founder, Michael Aubrey, says, “Parkside’s willingness to work with us enabled us to push the boundaries of our packaging and create a customized laminate structure that is perfect for our cleaning product. The high moisture and oxygen barriers enable us to deliver a great product while staying true to our sustainability values.”

The packaging created for Homethings utilizes bio-based paper and metallized NatureFlex cellulose films, manufactured by Futamura, which are made from sustainably sourced wood pulp. The packaging is then printed by Stratus France.

This process ensures the packaging is fully home compostable and will break down completely within 26 weeks, gaining accreditation from TUV (formerly Vincotte). The packaging is also tested for eco-toxicity and various other criteria against EN 13432 regulations.

Staci Bye, New Business Development manager at Parkside, says, “This was a fascinating project for us to be involved in. Homethings put a real focus on responsible design and their values mirror our own, aligning perfectly with our Park2Nature range. This synergy enabled us to create an amazing product for them and a fantastic advantage for the consumer.”

Parkside says its Innovation Team has dedicated more than eight years of research and development into compostable laminates. This has led to the creation of more than 20 accredited home and industrial compostable structures, which make up its wide range of sustainable solutions.

For more information visit gethomethings.com and parksideflex.com.