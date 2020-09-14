Brothers All Natural announced the launch of its 1 oz Freeze-Dried Asian Pear Fruit Crisps. The company took its Freeze-Dried Asian Pears, and re-packaged them into a larger, shareable pouch as a way for its customers to enjoy them in a more convenient and fun way.

The company promotes its Asian pears as a good source of fiber and as a food with a high number of antioxidants important for overall health. The pears are freeze-dried, a gentle dehydration process used for preservation of high-quality foods, keeping nutrients and texture intact. The crispy Asian pears are stated to be good for recipes, lunchboxes or as an on-the-go snack.

"We're so excited to share our 1 oz Asian pears with the public," says Robert Larsen, director of Sales at Brothers All Natural. "We heard your requests and turned your feedback into action. Our sliced Asian Pears are made from real fruit and contain zero artificial colors or preservatives, and our new, larger bags are resealable for your convenience!"

The initial launch of Brothers All Natural 1 oz Asian Pears is currently available on Amazon or can be purchased directly on BrothersAllNatural.com in 1 oz (28 g) bags.

Visit www.brothersinternational.com and www.brothersallnatural.com.