Scanbuy Inc., a provider of SmartLabel QR code package activation, announced the expansion of its SmartLabel platform which adds product and menu pages to its existing on-pack solution set. The platform aims to address the demands of SmartLabel participants in order to deliver a comprehensive connection that extends from page and menu creation, data management, package activation and consumer engagement through to detailed analytics reporting. The menu page offering is reportedly the first to enable manufacturers and retailers to engage consumers with broader company messages by connecting on-package activation with the newly approved SmartLabel Intermediate Menu.

Scanbuy says its platform was developed with a focus on the challenges facing current SmartLabel members and new companies interested in delivering on their consumer transparency promises and regulatory mandates.

"Based on our legacy of working together, we collaborated with Scanbuy to create the first fully integrated SmartLabel management platform to better address the evolving industry landscape," says John Phillips SVP, Customer Supply Chain & Go-To-Market, PepsiCo, Inc. "By incorporating increased capabilities like the intermediate menu into one platform, we are better equipped to deliver the level of transparency our consumers expect today and into the future."

Key platform features include a user-friendly interface that was designed to make it easy for brands to review, edit, approve and publish SmartLabel-compliant product and menu pages with efficiency. A hierarchy of roles and permissions enables flexibility and applies streamlined business processes. Its ingredient and asset management tools are capable of handling multilevel naming and definition variations at company, brand and product levels. The Scanbuy solution is the said to be the first end-to-end SmartLabel set that incorporates a full range of features and benefits into one platform, and it is compliant in both the U.S. and Canada. Scanbuy's integrated platform capabilities include:

Cloud-based platform to enhance business efficiency, scalability and continuity

Dashboard workflow visualization for intuitive workflow and management

Ingredient dictionary management for uniformity and accuracy

Multi-review and approval processes to streamline verification workflows

Page history tracking for reference and traceability of all page touches

Product attribute creation / ingestion options for complete flexibility

Product page analytics and reporting for richer quantitative data research

Menu and QR Code platform integration to streamline operational capabilities

Multi-country and language ready

