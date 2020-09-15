Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) has announced a new development from its Kapuskasing newsprint mill: “Envirosmart.” The Envirosmart Food Service Bag grades joins RYAM’s newsprint family with the aim of letting the company support the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry.

“Envirosmart is 100% sourced from recovered wood and manufactured in North America,” says Martin Lavoie, vice president of Sales and Marketing. “It delivers consistent printability and converting runnability. Available in rolls, as well as being FDA-compliant, it is a sustainable food service bag option for flat or pinch bottom bags serving the QSR market.

“This is the right product at the right time,” continues Lavoie. “Many converters, printers and brand owners want to offer a sustainable food service bag without sacrificing strength, runnability and printability. Envirosmart is that product. It combines the natural look and feel end-users want, with the durability that packagers need.”

RYAM’s FSC (C017431) certification for its product is intended to demonstrate the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Envirosmart is renewable, recyclable, compostable and clean. The company’s upgrade of a newsprint machine for safe, sustainable food packaging is also intended to serve as a reflection of its continued ability to quickly adapt to changing market conditions and diversify its product offerings. The addition of Envirosmart allows for greater product diversification and expansion into new markets, specifically the QSR industry while still delivering its current newsprint product to all customers.

Visit https://rayonieram.com/envirosmart/ for more information.