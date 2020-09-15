MacDermid Graphics Solutions has announced the appointment of Jim McClatchy as Director, Global Strategic Accounts. McClatchy will be responsible for the overall strategic account management and revenue growth for select multi-national strategic accounts for MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

McClatchy joins MacDermid with 25 years of business development and strategic selling experience in the printing industry focused on Fortune 500 companies. He has spent most of his career with RR Donnelley and was recently with Taylor Communications. Throughout his career, he has led the efforts in securing multi-million-dollar client engagements across a variety of vertical markets.

"Jim is a tremendous addition to our strategic account management team. Jim's extensive experience and expertise will ensure the growth of our current and future multi-national strategic accounts," says Patrick Mullaney, vice president, Global Strategic Accounts.

"It is an honor to join MacDermid and work with Pat and the global team to expand and develop relationships with our strategic accounts," says McClatchy.

McClatchy will be based out of Pennsylvania and report to Mullaney.

Visit graphics.macdermid.com for more information.