Bel Group announced a partnership with TerraCycle to recycle the packaging of Babybel products sold in Canada. Once collected, the packaging will be cleaned, melted and remolded to make new recycled products. The new program allows all components of Mini Babybel's packaging to be recycled, including cellophane, mesh, labels, metal fasteners and wax.

The cellophane, netting and labels are recycled and then transformed into plastic pellets that will be used to make other reusable plastic objects, such as garden tools or park benches. Metal fasteners are separated from the labels and melted down to make gaskets, nuts or bolts. After being melted and filtered to remove impurities, the wax will be used to make candles.

"As part of Bel's responsible approach, we have set ambitious goals to be achieved by 2025, including reducing our environmental footprint. To do so, we are proud to count on a new partner of choice, TerraCycle, which offers free national recycling programs for consumers. We encourage consumers to work with us to give Mini Babybel's packaging a second life. This program is the first step in a series of measures to protect the environment. Thanks to this partnership, which complements the recycling bin, we will be able to prevent materials from ending up in landfills," says Cristine Laforest, general manager of Bel Canada.

Consumers who wish to participate in the program must first register on the TerraCycle website. Then, they would keep the nets, labels, metal fasteners, cellophane and wax from their Mini Babybel and put them in a box. When they are ready to send in their packages, they must print out a prepaid shipping label available on the website, place it on the box and mail it to TerraCycle free of charge. In order to transport waste in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way possible, consumers are encouraged to ship their packages only when they are full.

For each shipment of packaging, consumers earn points that can be redeemed for a donation to a non-profit organization of their choice.

Visit www.bel-canada.ca for more information.