Global Pouch Forum, the longest-running flexible packaging conference, has the reputation of being the best event for flexible packaging, the fastest-growing packaging segment. With more brands choosing pouches, it’s the ideal format to network with suppliers and other brand owners, discover global market trends and applications, hear about successful pouch case studies and obtain business insights from top experts.

Whether you develop, supply, buy, specify or recommend pouch materials, components and machinery, or are affiliated with a brand, or provide contract service, or serve as an industry consultant, you are invited to the virtual event when it opens on September 2, 2020. If you can’t make it, you’re in luck because it will remain open and be accessible through May 2021.

Must-See Sessions

Machinery Innovations for Flexible Packaging will be presented by Tom Egan, VP Industry Services of PMMI, on Thursday, September 10 at 12:15 PM ET.

The Future of Packaging 2030: A Provocative Look at the Future of Packaging and What it Means for Flexible Packaging in 2020 on Friday, September 11 at 11 AM ET by Brian Wagner, principal at PTIS.

Recruiting and Retaining Employees will be hosted by Michael Chase, managing partner at Chase & Associates, on Friday, September 11 at 1:45 PM ET.

