BOBST announced the launch of the EXPERT RS 6003, which the company is calling a new generation gravure printing press intended to enable gravure converters to tackle today’s market challenges.

“Technology directed to bringing equipment and process performance always a step forward to the market current and future requirements is always on the move at BOBST,” explains Jonathan Giubilato, gravure product line manager at Bobst Italia. “The flexible packaging market demands increasingly short run production, packaging versioning, lighter, thinner, recyclable solutions, global color consistency, then we are ready to support our converting customers with solutions delivering faster time to market, increased quality, productivity, agility and safety. Gravure technology is of course no exception.”

The EXPERT RS 6003 can reach a maximum speed of 500 m/min and be configured with either shaftless or shafted printing cylinders.

Configuration options extend to the inking system choice to ensure the best quality output according to production requirements. The standard MPI (Multi-Purpose Inking) or the optional HSM (High Speed Metering) inking systems, both deliver consistent repeatable high-quality printing under any conditions and with all ink and solvent types, according to the company.

To make press make-ready and job changeovers easier and faster, BOBST has devised a new, system exclusive to the EXPERT RS 6003. Flex Trolley is a service-type trolley that can either stay onboard during printing or be removed after the print unit has been set up. This reduces the minimum number of trolleys required for press operation and allows flexibility for the changeover operations.

The drying system integrates many of the technical hallmarks of BOBST drying technology that have been revisited to ensure the required drying efficiency with a shorter hood length. This solution shortens the web length in the press with a consequent waste decrease of about 30% at startup and changeover compared to conventional drying chambers.

The press handles high-speed printing with both solvent and water-based inks, and it is oneECG-ready. Monitoring apps and BOBST Connect are available for fully remote connectivity and support.

