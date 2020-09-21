Xeikon America, Inc. launched its Xeikon SX30000 digital press, available immediately in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Based on SIRIUS technology, the company says the new electrophotographic toner-based press raises the bar for speed, versatility and image quality in its class.

Core technology components include:

A new generation jumbo unwinder with full connectivity and workflow integration for optimal planning and automation

5th generation dry toner single-pass-duplex platform

New print media conditioning module (PMC) delivering consistent high speeds

Substrate versatility (silk or gloss coated, uncoated, offset papers thin and heavy grammages)

Uniform print quality throughout the reel

Fast startup and reduced waste

“North American print providers have been enthusiastic,” says Xeikon America’s director of marketing, Donna Covannon, “and we are thrilled to begin taking orders for the press today. We anticipate very strong sales for the Xeikon SX30000 this year and many years to come.”

Visit https://www.powerofdrytoner.com/ for more information.