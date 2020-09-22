Innovia Films announced the launch of Encore C45cn, what the company says is the first carbon neutral* BOPP label film. Encore C45cn is ISCC certified and can contribute to reducing carbon footprint and reducing the use of fossil resources.

Stephen Weber, key account director, labels at Innovia Films explains, “In addition to being carbon neutral, Encore C45cn is a high MD stiffness 45um BOPP bubble film for automatic label dispensing performance. This could allow the replacement of standard 50um films giving a further 10% material saving.”

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation programme CE100 co-authored report “achieving the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement climate targets will hinge upon the global transition to a low-carbon circular economy”. In line with this, major brand owners are making commitments to move towards net zero emissions and as part of this will communicate the carbon footprint of each product. The availability of a carbon neutral film to lower the labels’ carbon footprint is one step to help towards this net zero emissions goal.

*Encore 45cn is carbon neutral on a mass balance and cradle-to gate-basis as certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) programme.