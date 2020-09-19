MacDermid Graphics Solutions announced its sponsorship of FTA’s Virtual Fall Conference 2020.

“Flexographic education through forums like the Fall Conference is critical for the industry to share ideas and best practices. I am excited the FTA is continuing with the Fall Conference in a virtual format, including the virtual booth experience. The MacDermid team is proud to continue our tradition of supporting the FTA Fall Conference experience,” says Brian Cook, applications development manager, MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

“Sponsors play a key role in building and executing a fully realized FTA conference,” saysMark Cisternino, FTA president. “Now, more than ever, we are grateful for MacDermid Graphics Solutions’ support in delivering a rewarding Virtual Fall Conference 2020 to our attendees and exhibitors.”

Learn more about the event and register to attend at www.flexography.org/fall2020.