COVAL, a French manufacturer of components and solutions for vacuum handling, is offering its Energy Saving App software, accessible online, which allows evaluation of energy savings made by an installation equipped with a vacuum pump using the ASC energy saving system.

ASC (AIR SAVING CONTROL) is an intelligent system which is used to stop consumption of compressed air as soon as the necessary vacuum level has been reached, avoiding any unnecessary consumption and ensuring energy saving during facility operations.

The Energy Saving App software measures the cost savings when using COVAL’s LEMAX, LEMCOM or GVMAX vacuum pumps, both equipped with the new ASC technology, compared to a conventional vacuum pump.

After entering the main characteristics of the installation into the software (the duration of operating cycles, number of cycles, time of use, volume to be evacuated), the gain is displayed simultaneously in euros, in air volume and in percentage gain. The company says that, in most cases, it is very significant since it culminates with 97% of energy gain, in particular with the LEMAX.

This software can be downloaded from the COVAL website: https://www.coval-inc.com/company/our-technologies/energy-saving-app/