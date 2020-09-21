Constantia Flexibles announced that Nuvae Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India), has become its newest customer bringing its recyclable flexible packaging solution EcoLamPlus to consumers.

Nuvae Healthcare’s mission is to inspire a healthy and hygienic living with convenience. The company says it’s committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and consistency, which is why Nuvae Healthcare handcrafts one of its most important products the “GOSAN Hand Sanitizer” in small batches. GOSAN is an easy-to-use 70% alcohol-based hand sanitizer for water-free cleansing. The main purpose of the hand sanitizer is to support people to live a healthy and hygienic life, free from germs and illness. For this reason, Nuvae and Constantia Flexibles joined for a complete recyclable packaging made of EcoLamPlus.

EcoLamPlus laminate is one of Constantia Flexibles’ products in the monopolymer EcoLam packaging family based on PE. It is designed to replace non-recyclable multipolymer structures where a water vapor and oxygen barrier are needed, also it helps to sustain highly volatile products like alcohol. The company says that this makes EcoLamPlus a flexible packaging that is completely recyclable. Constantia Flexibles and Nuvae Healthcare cooperate closely to ensure the hand sanitizer remains efficient while the packaging remains recyclable.

