ProMach, a provider of packaging machinery solutions, announced that it has acquired Panther Industries, a provider of automated labeling equipment for Fortune 1000 as well as small and medium sized businesses across North America. ProMach says the addition of Panther expands its labeling capabilities further into such areas as ecommerce, distribution, manufacturing, warehouse, fulfillment, third-party logistics (3PL) and more.

Panther manufactures both print and apply labeling systems as well as pre-printed label applicator systems. Panther’s technology is designed to help companies increase throughput and reduce expenses for products ranging from cases to cartons and bottles to bags with intelligent and integrated labeling automation solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical device, industrial and consumer packaged goods applications. Panther’s solutions range from economical entry level systems for low-volume operations to high-speed systems that are flexible, adaptive, and durable for manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment processes.

“I’m pleased to welcome the Panther team to ProMach,” says Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “With the addition of Panther, ProMach brings a very comprehensive print and apply capability to customers across North America. This includes a broad range of labeling systems optimized for specific market applications along with a network of regional label converting locations to bring customers local support on a large scale. The result is a single source partner for nearly any customer to mark, identify, and track both primary and secondary packaging operations on their production lines backed by dedicated sales and service technicians to keep their labeling operations running at peak efficiency.”

Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based Panther Industries and its team will join ProMach’s Labeling & Coding business line led by Alan Shipman, group president. “We’re excited about what Panther brings to ProMach and the opportunity to support our customers with new, innovative labeling systems,” says Shipman. “Together, we will expand our solutions in key markets and develop new print-on-demand products to solve the unique challenges customers face as they scale up their labeling operations. ProMach is well-positioned to continue helping customers ranging from small local startups all the way to national retailers grow their business with a single source labeling partner for years to come.”

Jim Thompson, Panther Industries’ founder and president, will continue leading Panther as vice president and general manager. “I feel Panther has joined the best team in the labeling industry. ProMach has an excellent reputation for investing in their brands and combining their unique strengths to better serve customers,” says Thompson. “This is an outstanding opportunity for Panther customers to benefit from ProMach’s portfolio of solutions and for current ProMach customers to access more options to streamline their labeling operations. I’m very excited for both our customer’s and our employee’s participation in the next chapter of the Panther story.”

Visit www.print-n-apply.com for more information.