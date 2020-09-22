Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., announced a partnership with waste management company TerraCycle to launch a free recycling program that enables consumers to recycle Ocean Spray flexible plastic Craisins dried cranberries and snack packaging for an alternative use. Through the partnership, Ocean Spray plans to help divert waste from landfills and extend the life of materials to reduce the overall environmental footprint of a product.

Starting today, participants can send their Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberry products that are in flexible plastic packaging to TerraCycle, where the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables. As an added incentive, for each shipment of Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries packaging sent to TerraCycle through the Ocean Spray Recycling Program, participants earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

In addition, Ocean Spray is working with TerraCycle's Loop platform to develop a program where together they will design and launch products in reusable packaging to create a truly circular economy. Consumers will be able to order Ocean Spray products from Loop's e-commerce platform, and once done with the product, will be able to simply return the packaging to Loop to clean, sanitize and refill with the original products to reuse.

"We are thrilled to partner with TerraCycle and their new Loop program to advance Ocean Spray's commitment to sustainability so that we can leave the earth a better place for the farmers and families we serve," says Christina Ferzli, head of global corporate affairs at Ocean Spray. "We embrace TerraCycle's innovative platform as a brand-new way to approach the process of recycling, especially as we honor Climate Week and consider the steps we are taking as an organization through all of our sustainability efforts to continue this work in a meaningful way."

"Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our objective to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' by recycling the unrecyclable and diverting waste from landfills and local communities," says Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. "Through the Ocean Spray Recycling Program, we are joining forces with this iconic brand to offer a simple solution to packaging waste that helps preserve our environment for future generations."

Visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/ocean-spray for more information.