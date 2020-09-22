Cortec’s Eco-Corr Film is being tested by an automaker as part of the OEM’s new green logistics project aimed at decreasing plastic consumption. The Eco-Corr Film is being used for transport of automotive engines from manufacturing facilities in the Czech Republic to India where the film is then composted.

The company says that its Eco-Corr Film is a biodegradable corrosion inhibiting film that contains Cortec’s proprietary VpCI Technology and provides contact, barrier and vapor-phase corrosion protection for ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Eco-Corr Film will reportedly disintegrate within months in a commercial composting environment. The exact time for films to biodegrade is dependent upon the conditions and activity of the disposal environment (temperature, soil quality, activity of microorganisms). The film is shelf stable and will not break down prematurely until disposed of in a proper composting environment. It is compostable and compliant to ASTM D6400.

As part of its pilot project, the car manufacturer tested Eco-Corr Films while packaging car parts for shipment to the company’s plant in Pune, India. Several tests were conducted for compliance with strict conditions for transport in sea containers. Quality control reportedly did not show any damage or traces of corrosion of the components being wrapped in Eco-Corr Film upon arrival in India. In order to test if the film was able to be composted according to plan, the staff built compost bins near the plant.

After six months, the foils had largely biodegraded in the compost bins, helping the automaker to eliminate plastic waste.

Among other things, the resulting compost is intended for use as fertilizer on the trees in the logistics park in front of the Pune plant, where, starting in March 2019, visitors and employees have had the opportunity to plant trees in order to rejuvenate the weedy area into a park.

