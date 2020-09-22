The Flexible Packaging Association announced that registration for the FPA 2020 Virtual Fall Executive Conference is now open. FPA’s upcoming conference is moving to a digital format and has been split into three separate sessions with one virtual networking event, a Happy Hour.

Todd Bukowski, principal with PTIS, and John Barrett, president of Priority Metrics Group

Bukowski and Barrett will discuss the results of the recent FPA research project that presents a roadmap for the future of sustainability of flexible packaging through 2030.

Guido Aufdemkamp, executive director, Flexible Packaging Europe

Aufdemkamp will discuss the end-of-life management (EOL) systems and extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes throughout Europe.

Andy Hackman, principal lobbyist, Serlin Haley

Hackman will provide an update on EOL and EPR proposals and legislation in the U.S.

Congressman Bryan Steil, a Representative for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

Margaret Brennan, moderator of CBS News’ Face The Nation & CBS News’ senior foreign affairs correspondent

Brennan will discuss the political outlook and the news of the day.

Liz Roberts, principal, Capitoline Consulting

Roberts will provide 2020 election highlights and speak about how the stated platforms may impact the flexible packaging industry’s priorities.

Anja Manuel, principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel

Manuel will discuss the global economy and the long-term consequences of the COVID crisis.

Joel Morales, senior director, polyolefins Americas, IHS Markit

Morales will provide an update on the polypropylene market.

Devorah Kaufman, regional account manager, business intelligence solutions, Euromonitor International

Kaufman will discuss global trends in flexible packaging.

The Happy Hour, featuring Digital Deception, will be held on October 8, 2020, at 4:45 pm – 6:00 pm EDT. Registration for the Happy Hour is automatically included when registering for the conference. Digital Deception merges interactive magic with technology to create a unique presentation that forces audiences to re-examine what’s possible in today’s modern world. This unconventional show featuring high-tech wizardry involving text messaging, phone calls, emails, and video is a collaboration between two of the country’s most exciting practitioners of magic: Doug McKenzie and Ryan Oakes. McKenzie has been profiled on CNN Tech, performed for royalty, and created original magic for countless televised specials. Oakes has performed at The White House, been profiled by Forbes, and appeared in almost every U.S. state.

Register for the conference here. For more information on the conference or the FPA, please contact the association at fpa@flexpack.org or (410) 694-0800, or visit www.flexpack.org.