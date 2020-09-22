Eckrich has introduced new packaging for the brand’s Deli collection that recently began rolling out in stores nationwide.

Through both qualitative and quantitative market research, Eckrich has created a design that brings an approachable look into the heritage brand that keeps its key consumer top of mind. The designs feature a white background and crisp imagery, displaying the product and information in an eye-catching way. The imagery also shows the product in a prepared fashion, allowing consumers to see easy ways to create an Eckrich meal at home.

“We’re excited to refresh the graphics on our Deli portfolio,” says Laura Koenes, brand manager for Eckrich at Smithfield Foods. “We hope to inspire consumers with new and different ways to use Deli meat in their everyday lives, while also better communicating the product benefits and the quality that they have come to know and trust from Eckrich.”