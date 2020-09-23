Leading Edge
Brach’s Offers Turkey Dinner Candy Corn
September 23, 2020
Ferrara Candy Co. has launched a new Turkey Dinner flavor of candy corn under the Brach’s brand. The candy corn comes in six flavors, including Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie and Stuffing. “When it comes to a seasonal staple like candy corn, Ferrara is No.1 and Brach’s has been selling our classic candy corn since the 1950s,” Mariah Havens, senior brand manager, seasonal marketing for Ferrara, tells the Chicago SunTimes. “We’re always innovating with trends and fun flavors, and we know this year is different than anything we’ve ever seen — much like our new Turkey Dinner candy corn, which includes a full-course meal of traditional Thanksgiving favorites.” The candy corn is available at Walgreens in a 12-oz bag for $2.99.