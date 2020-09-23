In its August update, P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) announced that it found the plastics and packaging industry is continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to PMCF, Global Packaging M&A reported is first monthly increase over 2019 since March 2020 with one more transaction occurring in August 2020 than in August 2019.

From the report:

Distribution across the subsectors was similar to last year and Paper continues to be the strongest performing subsector on a year-to-date basis. Other packaging (which includes machinery/equipment, metal, distribution, and glass packaging) had a particularly strong month driven by 3 notable packaging distribution transactions. The buyer makeup for packaging was heavily weighted towards strategic buyers which increased by 5 transactions, or 50% for the month. Private equity add-ons declined by 2 transactions and there were no recorded private equity platform transactions for the month, which is highly unusual even in this COVID environment.

The update continued to state that while the industry is making encouraging headway, it’s still far from a full recovery.

Visit https://pmcf.com/news-events/ for more information and to view the report.