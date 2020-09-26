EDL’s new and improved EDL Double Tight Wrap DTW 25 shrink-wrapping machine applies two perpendicular bands of LDPE film to tightly unitize and totally enclose multipacks of packaged products. The new system employs servo controls to manage the sealing of up to 25 bundles per minute. The system is 12% faster than previous similar size models and requires up to 30% less floor space. Additionally, the DTW 25 system uses up to 40% less film than traditional total enclosure shrink packaging systems.

The DTW 25 double tight wrap system was designed for the secure bundling of gable-topped, bagged and pouched products, as well as large bags of granular products, such as lawn care products. These products can shift within their primary packaging, making it difficult to create stable pallet loads. The DTW 25 uses clamps to align bags precisely prior to wrapping and seals the finished tight wraps with Teflon-coated constant-heat jaws, creating a totally sealed bundle.

The system is also able to bundle various other products, including bagged granular pet foods and cat litter, beans, building products, medical goods, surgical kits and food service consumables such as nested fiber trays and cup holders.

Following application, the two opposing wraps are fused during heat shrinking to integrate them into a stable unit that eliminates shifting of the packaged products. This makes the packages easier to integrate into pallet loads and simpler to offload and move by retail customers. Since the process does not fuse the wrapping film to the primary packaging, the bundles are easily opened by the retailer and bagged product quickly shelved.

Double film coverage better protects the abuse-prone corners and edges of bundles. It also allows the use of cost-effective lighter-gauge film. The design of the DTW 25 combined with EDL’s high-efficiency heat tunnel can lead to a 25-50% reduction in traditional heat tunnel energy consumption.

EDL offers multiple layout options for the DTW 25 to accommodate the unique production line needs of specific customers. Systems can be laid out, for example, in “U” or “Z” formats, or in other configurations. The DTW 25 is designed for production flexibility and to allow for future production line upgrades. The system is constructed with an easy-to-clean design to allow frequent cleaning and to meet regulatory requirements.

