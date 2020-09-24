Davis-Standard says it will market its line of medical tubing solutions at booth 2R201 during MedTec China, September 14-16, in Shanghai. This includes complete systems manufactured in the U.S. as well as extruders designed in the U.S. and fabricated locally at Davis-Standard’s subsidiary Davis-Standard (Suzhou) Plastic Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Davis-Standard supplies complete systems for a variety of tubing applications such as single lumen, multi-lumen, coextruded and Alternate Polymer products. This technology is designed to support applications for catheter tubing, endotracheal and tracheostomy tubing, radio opaque tubing, bump and taper tubing, pipette tubing, and more. Complete tubing systems are available directly from Davis-Standard’s headquarters in Pawcatuck, Conn., or supplied locally from Davis-Standard’s Suzhou facility.

For extruders and extruder upgrades on existing lines, Davis-Standard says it has expanded its manufacturing capabilities in Suzhou. All extruders sold in China are engineered and assembled to the same specifications as U.S.-based machines while providing localized support and timely delivery. Extruders can be purchased individually or retrofitted to existing lines to improve outputs, stabilize pressure and melt, and optimize mixing of thermoplastic resins. Davis-Standard’s engineers work directly with customers to determine the best strategy for achieving high line speeds and product tolerance based on application. This regional approach also permits Chinese customers to take advantage of RMB transactions for Davis-Standard equipment without import fees, long transit times and international shipment costs.

In an ongoing effort to strengthen efficiencies and customer satisfaction, Davis-Standard’s Suzhou facility achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This validates processes across the board, internally and externally, and serves as a benchmark for the company’s commitment to operational quality and process improvement.