Scheduled for completion in November, Comexi Group’s new 15,000-square-foot technology center at the company’s headquarters in Miami is expected to offer training in flexo, laminating, slitting, equipment maintenance, color management and prepress processes. The Spain-based flexible packaging supplier, a maker of packaging machinery, says it has already completed new sales and service offices at the facility, which is called CTec. Miami is the company’s third technology center location worldwide. The facility will also allow customers to test and trial materials using onsite machinery.

When completed, the CTec will have a fully operational SL2 solventless laminator, an S2 DT wide-web slitter and an F2 MP hybrid flexographic press. “The Comexi SL laminator is designed for all types of solvent-free laminates, making this machine a perfect sustainable solution,” the company says in a statement. “The Comexi S2 DT slitter features a double turret rewinding system providing excellent quality and productivity. Comexi’s F2 MP 60” is a highly versatile 10-color flexo press designed for a wide range of quality print production.”

“The new headquarters and CTec in Miami is a significant investment by Comexi to offer our customers in the Americas better and more extensive services in terms of training, quality, processes, R&D systems and online ordering,” Olof Buelens, Comexi vice president and director of North American operations, says in the statement. “Establishing an expanded parts inventory here also helps guarantee better and faster distribution of spare parts to customers in the U.S. and Canada.”