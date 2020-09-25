HSMG announced that it has received approval for the use of formulations in microwavable paper-based food packaging from the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), a scientifically independent institution within the portfolio of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) in Germany. Under BfR XXXVI/2, paper-based packaging solutions utilizing HSMG’s proprietary plant-based additive and barrier coating solutions, are permitted to be placed in microwave ovens and for baking purposes. This follows an earlier announcement where HSMG received approval for paper and board for food contact under BfR XXXVI, as B.I. Sizing agents and C. IV. Surface refining and coating agents (see HSMG receives BfR Approval).

“We are thrilled by this listing,” says Samuel Mikail, the chairman of HSMG. “This development is important in expanding the application of our technology in everyday uses such as microwavable popcorn and frozen foods,” he adds.

HSMG offers alternatives to plastic-coated paper products and food service items that are treated with fluorochemicals. Products enhanced by PROTĒAN and other proprietary technologies create paper-based applications that are renewable, recyclable and biodegradable.

Visit www.hsmgrp.com for more information.