IMS TECHNOLOGIES announced Peter H. Hoffmann as business development film vice president for its GOEBEL IMS brand to further enhance the company’s portfolio of slitting and rewinding machines able.

Hoffmann has decades of experience in the plastic film industry in North America. The company says that in addition to his knowledge of converting equipment, he has also an insight of the complete film production process, since he has worked for many years for one of the leading supplier of bi-oriented film stretching lines.

In his new role, Hoffman will report directly to Marino Ferrarese, group sales & marketing director, collaborating with Tobias Lanksweirt, sales director for the film business unit and Maurens Amaral Gomes, sales manager Americas.

"The arrival of Peter Hoffman, a specialist with consolidated experience in the plastic film sector, will give a further significant boost to the development and penetration activities in the North American markets; we are sure that this new member of the team will be appreciated by our customers for his in-depth knowledge of the market and products” says Ferrarese. “We therefore warmly welcome Peter to GOEBEL IMS team and to the large IMS TECHNOLOGIES family.”

Visit http://www.goebel-ims.com/eng/index/ for more information.