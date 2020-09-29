ParmCrisps announced its newest line, Plant-Based ParmCrisps, made from 100% dairy-free cheese. Plant-Based ParmCrisps will come in two flavors: Sea Salt and Cracked Black Pepper. The company says this “first-of-its kind product that” caters to the plant-based lifestyle.

“The ParmCrisps innovation strategy has always been developed with the consumer top-of-mind,” says Sam Kestenbaum, CEO of ParmCrisps. ”When we noticed a trend toward plant-based snacking, we partnered with Whole Foods to create a solution for both our consumers and our retail partners. Plant-Based ParmCrisps is that solution, and it tastes so good that we’re confident both mainstream and plant-based consumers will fall in love.”

According to SPINS, ParmCrisps has been the number one cheese crisp brand in both the Natural and Grocery category for the past 52 weeks, as well as the Natural Channel’s fastest growing brand in the entire cracker set. Whole Foods and its parent company, Amazon, partnered with ParmCrisps for the development and launch of this dairy-free crisp, and will have an exclusive on the item in 2020.

The cheese crisps will in Whole Foods nationwide in October 2020 for an SRP of $4.79.

Visit https://parmcrisps.com/ for more information.