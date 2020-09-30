Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc., announced the expansion of its alternative fiber offerings with Monadnock Hemp Envi Performance Board.

Monadnock says it developed the tree-free bright white premium board with a continued focus on both performance and sustainability. Recyclable Hemp Envi Performance Board is crafted in the U.S., is Forest Stewardship Council Certified (FSC C018866) and composed of 30% hemp fiber and 70% post-consumer waste (PCW) recycled fiber.

“Hemp is an exceptionally strong agricultural fiber that has been used in papermaking for centuries, so who better than our 200-year old company to reimagine its use for the needs of 21st-century brands,” says Julie Brannen, director, sustainability solutions, Monadnock.

Available uncoated, single (C1S) or two-side (C2S) coated, Hemp Envi is designed to meet the sustainability and performance needs for a wide range of lifestyle and luxury packaging applications, including cosmetics, fragrances, wine and spirits, fashion accessories, health and wellness, jewelry and watches, and tech and entertainment, nutraceuticals, CBD and cannabis.

Hemp Envi is engineered to deliver high print fidelity, exceptional folding characteristics with full ink coverage, and provides an excellent stage for embossing and foil-stamping. The 18 pt board is available in 28X40 sheets for immediate delivery. Custom calipers and weights are available by request.

Visit https://mpm.com/product/envi-performance-board/ for more information.