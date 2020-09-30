Flint Group Flexographic, a provider of flexographic photopolymer plates and plate processing equipment, announced the establishment of a dedicated sales organization in South Africa in an effort to directly serve customers in this region.

Flint Group says its distribution channel provides an effective way for it to reach the long-tail in a lot of countries around the world. For more than 22 years Kemtek Imaging Systems has been supporting Flint Group Flexographic to serve the South African market and to represent the nyloflex, nyloprint, rotec and ThermoflexX brands.

Friedrich von Rechteren, global commercial vice president flexographic, states: “We very appreciate Kemtek’s long-term support in South Africa. As a global company serving the packaging and printing industry we are excited to take the next step and serve the market directly with our cohesive offering for pre-press from now on. This step allows us to provide our customers in South Africa the best possible support and expertise. Additionally, our customers benefit from existing distribution channels within the premises of other Flint Group divisions to cover most effectively all areas in South Africa and neighboring countries.”

The distribution centers of Flint Group Flexographic are located in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. This allows the company to deliver its flexographic and letterpress printing plates and plate processing equipment fast and efficiently across the country.

“We are fortunate enough, not only to leverage know-how and expertise within the different divisions of our organization, but also to optimize our warehouses and distribution networks, to run them lean and resourcefully. As part of our new sales team in South Africa, we are happy to announce the hiring of Adriaan Cronje, Clive Jonathan, and Dale Kreusch from Kemtek. This hopefully provides continuity to our customers,” adds Holger Neuman, director distributors EE/MEA.

