”SHIELDPLUS paper material is a new product group for Jujo Thermal. To start industrial production of this new range, the existing production facility has to be renewed. The construction works have progressed according to schedule. During the past year, we have expanded our coating color kitchen to meet the requirements of SHIELDPLUS production. Looking at this from the outside, the most visible result is a new space with a fine collection of containers, pumps, pipes, dispersers and mixers. However, the invisible, but still the most valuable part of the project, is the product development work done for this. And the product development continues, of course,” says Project Manager Juha-Pekka Kaivola.

SHIELDPLUS products are paper-based materials with barrier properties against oxygen, water vapor and aromas. The material consists of wood-based fibers and is protected with a water-based barrier coating. “We believe that paper as packaging material holds a great deal of potential. It is a part of the solution to developing environmentally friendly packaging materials. SHIELDPLUS is recyclable, and thus it provides a sustainable basis for our customers’ end applications. The new color kitchen strengthens our product development capabilities. We are, indeed, planning to produce other types of paper-based materials suitable for packaging use in the future,” says Technical Development Director & Packaging Specialist Masashi Okamoto.

