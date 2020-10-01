Xeikon announced the launch of its new Fusion Embellishment Unit — Xeikon FEU. This latest addition to its portfolio of digital equipment for labels is designed to offer complete digital finishing and embellishment capabilities. The FEU is based on MGI technology and provides UV spot varnish, tactile varnish, foiling, 3D textures and holograms across substrates including clear on clear, common BOPP and paper facestock up to natural structured papers. The Xeikon FEU will be commercially available in Europe and North America starting in October 2020.

The company says that by using Xeikon’s Fusion Embellishment Unit, label printers with an existing portfolio of wine, premium beer, gourmet food, spirits and health & beauty labels will be able to achieve easy and fast proofing of new designs and faster times to market. The system doesn’t need tooling and offers reduced setup times to be an economical solution designed to offer superior levels of creative quality finishing on smaller volumes of labels. Using inkjet technology, any defined label area can reportedly automatically receive spot UV varnish with or without raised 3D texture effects. Similarly, for foiling applications the digital label area can receive digitally controlled foil with or without raised 3D effects with limited complexity compared to analogue.

Xeikon’s FEU is a standalone solution. This enables it to embellish printed materials originating from different technologies. It is also able to pre-print foil onto substrates. Optionally Xeikon’s FEU can be equipped with a semi rotational die cut unit so that it will deliver fully embellished and finished labels.

