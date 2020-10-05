EcoCortec announced its EcoSol technology will be produced at its bioplastics plan in Coratia. EcoSol is a water soluble, biodegradable, polyvinylalcohol (PVOH) film designed for various packaging applications, including detergents and cleaners, degreasers, concrete additives, pigments, biocides, water-treatment products, agricultural products and others. The company says its EcoSol film has excellent organic solvent resistance, which allows EcoSol pouches and bags to be used not only for dry powders, but also for liquid products. The film is also designed to offer good tensile strength, tear strength and puncture resistance. Products packaged in EcoSol can reportedly be thrown into a treatment area without removing the film.

After few minutes of immersion at the specified temperature, EcoSol dissolves in water, reportedly leaving a harmless, non-toxic, aqueous solution of polyvinyl alcohol releasing the packaged product to do its work. Once the liquid solution of PVOH comes into contact with common microorganisms, such as those found in water-treatment plants, conversion to carbon dioxide and water takes place within about 30 days. Mechanical properties of EcoSol packaging conform the normative of ASTM D 882-02 for Braking factor, Tensile Strength of break, Elongation and Yield Strength; It's Tear Strength is tested according ASTM D 1922-06a and Dart Drop Impact resistance - per ASTM D 1709-04.

Visit http://www.cortecvci.com for more information.