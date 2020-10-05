OEC Graphics, one of the largest pre-press service providers in North America, has recently added two more KODAK FLEXCEL NX Systems from Miraclon to its portfolio; one at its site in Vancouver and the other in Chicago. The two new FLEXCEL NX Systems join the existing systems at the company’s sites in Wisconsin and California.

Jeff Schloesser, president of OEC Graphics, comments: “The time came for us to make a strategic decision on what we needed to continue driving our business forward. Miraclon proved to be the best business decision for us. For our customers, FLEXCEL NX Plates offer a big advantage when it comes to on-press performance and print quality, while the ease of use, consistency and improved platemaking efficiency is a huge bonus for us.”

OEC Graphics has been producing KODAK FLEXCEL NX Plates primarily for its wide web flexo customers.

He concludes: “With the four FLEXCEL NX Systems now located across our pre-press production sites, we are set to deliver consistent quality plates to any printer or brand in North America in a timely manner as we continue expanding our customer base and delivering innovative solutions.”

Visit www.miraclon.com for more information.