BOBST has launched oneINSPECTION, an integrated and evolving set of quality control solutions designed to meet the needs of brand owners and converters with the intent of making zero-fault packaging a reality in the labels, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries. The company expects its new quality control to also provide significant value to packers, retailers and consumers as part of the packaging value chain.

oneINSPECTION’s goal is to ensure an end-to-end data driven quality process specifically tailored for each industry, which can be deployed in both new and existing production lines. It isa core component of BOBST CONNECT — an open architecture cloud-based platform aimed at delivering solutions for pre-press, production, process optimization, maintenance and market access.

“Brand Owners and converters are faced with increasingly tight margins and timelines, which places huge amounts of pressure on quality control,” says Alexandre Pauchard – group R&D head. “We have launched oneINSPECTION to alleviate these pressures. Most companies no longer have the luxury of quality control personnel carefully checking their packing and filling processes. That is why our solutions are highly digital, automated, completely reliable, inline and offline. They offer peace of mind for converters and brand owners alike.”

The current solutions for each industry are as follows:

Labels

Print Tutor Max — a system specifically designed to measure and control color for DigiColor.

iQ 500 — a 100% inline quality control system checking each individual label for quality, color, codes, text and register.

Flexible Packaging

HAWKEYE — an optical density and pinhole detector monitoring system.

Digital Inspection Table — a quality center intended to enhance the operator’s skills with augmented reality overlays while gathering photographic evidence for audit with the goal of ensuring trust and top production quality for flexible packaging production.

Folding Carton

New ACCUCHECK — a 100% inline quality control system checking each individual blank for quality, color, codes, text and register.

iQ 400 — a 100% inline quality control system for web-fed folding carton production.

Corrugated Board

iQ 300 — a 100% inline quality control system for corrugated production

PREMIUM GAP CONTROL — a system controlling the folding process of all finished boxes at full production speed.

Digital Inspection Table — a quality center that enhances the operator’s skills with augmented reality overlays while gathering photographic evidence for audit with the goal of ensuring trust and top production quality for corrugated packaging production.

These solutions aim to provide data-driven quality control processes, eliminating human errors. They offer digital reporting for quality tracking as well as image processing algorithms for inspection. They also provide new capacities, such as:

machine learning, available on the New ACCUCHECK and iQ 500 systems, which enables easier and faster machine set-up;

accurate proprietary PDF functions, developed on the iQ 500, which allow precise conformity checks and shorter setup times;

optimized overall production, thanks to close-loop functionalities with the HAWKEYE and the Print Tutor Max, which guarantee quality and maintain a high level of productivity;

increased connectivity and workflow integration for fact-based decision making, e.g. OEE statistics on the New ACCUCHECK and iQ 500 products.

For converters, oneINSPECTION aims to provide complete peace of mind and enable them to deliver the highest possible quality products to brand owners, while simultaneously improving efficiency and profitability.

