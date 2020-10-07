The global tissue paper market size is expected to reach USD 93.2 billion by 2027 according to a new study, “Tissue Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Toilet paper, Kitchen & hand towels, Napkins, Facial tissues, Others); By Application (Residential Usage, Commercial Usage); By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Channels, Departmental Store); By Region – Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027,” by Polaris Market Research. The report gives insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Tissue papers in various forms, such as paper towels, serviettes, bathrooms and others, have been incorporated across numerous applications. Moreover, the high availability of raw materials and increase in government support to raise awareness in hygiene for developing countries are creating the adoption opportunities in the market among consumers. In 2019, households were widely accepting of tissue paper products owing to the high level of hygiene compared with products like cotton towels.

Fabrics papers are user-friendly and beneficial for cleaning and sanitation. The demand for sanitation and hygiene products in the food and healthcare industries is driving tissues products such as tissue papers and tissue towels. In addition, developments in tissue production technologies like ADT, ATMOS and NTT fuel market growth. However, the manufacture of tissue paper produces environmental concerns such as water pollution, toxic pulping and greenhouse-gas emissions, such as CO 2 .

The production processes which deliver water efficiency, energy efficiency and recycled pulp paper for sustainable production are developed by the manufacturers. In addition, Gomà-Camps Maroc, S.A.R.L., a tissue paper supplier based in Morocco, offers customized products in its tissue papers. Company customizes all tissue napkins and tablecloths according to customer requirements, using company name and corporate identity.

The high availability of raw materials at low cost and easy recyclable features are creating this demand emerging economies along with the change in consumer lifestyle, rapid urbanization and increase in purchasing power of consumers. Thus, tissue papers have been shown to be much more effective than cotton towels or any other product, since one tissue only uses a piece of tissue and is dumped in waste and the fresh tissue is next taken, according to the report. The report states that, for several reasons, it is not a good method to maintain hygiene to use the same cotton towel. These factors are driving the worldwide market for tissue paper products.

On the other hand, towels can be used for several months, while tissues are only made to be used once. There is a much higher value for the total costs of the tissues used for the average towel life. For household purposes, tissue use is always worthwhile, while the consumer has already paid a fixed price away for home purposes, and therefore household tissue paper consumption is comparatively lower than that of household tissue paper products.

Some of the key players operating in the global market include Beeta Machines Private Limited, Asia Pulp & Paper, KCWW, Georgia – Pacific, Procter & Gamble, Lotus Tissue Papers Products, Hengan China Investment Co. Ltd., Janhavi Enterprises, CMPC, Cascades and Kimberly – Clark among others.

Polaris Market research has segmented the tissue paper market report on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region:

Tissue Paper Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Toilet paper

Kitchen & hand towels

Napkins

Facial tissues

Others

Tissue Paper Application type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Residential Usage

Commercial Usage

Tissue Paper Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Supermarkets

Online Channels

Departmental Store

Tissue Paper Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

Visit https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/tissue-paper-market/request-for-sample for more information.