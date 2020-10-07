Novolex announced that Patrick Manning has joined the company as senior vice president of corporate development.

Manning will be responsible for business strategy and all corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. He will be part of the senior leadership team and report directly to Stan Bikulege, chairman and CEO of Novolex.

"We are excited that Patrick is bringing his broad experience and deep expertise to Novolex to help us continue to prosper and grow," Bikulege says. "Throughout his 25-plus-year career, Patrick has demonstrated an outstanding ability to drive sales growth, control costs and provide operational excellence through acquisition, investment, divestiture and joint venture opportunities. We could not be happier to have him join the Novolex family."

Throughout his career, Manning has served in numerous positions, including M&A, strategy, operations and engineering. He has extensive experience at private equity and public companies in diverse industries. Manning has completed over 35 transactions in his career, representing over $13 billion in enterprise value.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a premier company known for its innovative packaging in key markets," Manning says. "I'm looking forward to helping Novolex continue to grow as a worldwide leader in the industry."

Manning holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Southern Connecticut State University.

Visit https://novolex.com/ for more information.