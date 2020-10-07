Contiweb, a developer of printing, advanced drying and web-handling technologies, announced the launch of its Variable Coater (VC), a digital priming and over-print varnish applicator developed to boost product quality and reduce costs for paper in digital printing applications.

Designed for compatibility with leading high-end web inkjet presses, the company says the Variable Coater elevates the quality of digital print to match offset, while providing access to a virtually unlimited range of paper and also reducing costs.

“We developed the Variable Coater to provide customers with the ability to use standard offset paper for all print jobs, even those with high ink coverage, which is much more cost effective. Uptime is also essential to profitability, and changing between the different grades of priming, even per side, can be a costly disruption, something that is now preventable. The Variable Coater delivers significant cost savings in numerous ways,” explains Rutger Jansen, CEO at Contiweb.

“The system’s expanded range of paper as a result of the precise amount of priming per side, combined with the improved print quality of primed paper also mean printers can move more jobs from offset to digital. Jobs requiring high ink coverage will not need to be printed offset. They can take advantage of digital’s personalisation capabilities, potentially opening up new markets, and achieve higher utilization of the digital press, leading to improved ROI and profits,” adds Jansen.

The Contiweb Variable Coater allows variable web coverage, so printers only need to use what is required, resulting in around 15% less priming or coating usage. Also, variable in web width from 10-26 inches, the VC can work inline or near-line with leading high-end web inkjet presses. The web width of the VC can be changed with a just a quick production stop and without any requirement to exchange parts. Adjustable on-the-go with a user-friendly HMI, the Variable Coater is designed to be easy to operate and allows “recipes” to be stored and used again as needed. Furthermore, there are no additional costs for consumables such as sleeves or anilox rollers.

The Variable Coater solution was developed in conjunction with European printing group Paragon Customer Communications and Eastman Kodak Company.

