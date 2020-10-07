Texwrap, a ProMach brand, announced that it is showcasing the capabilities of its shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and E-Commerce systems during a week of virtual demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13. Texwrap’s virtual showroom can be visited at: https://pe.show/410.

Shrink Wrappers

Texwrap shrink wrappers can reduce overall operations costs. The company says integration of its vertical shrink wrapper with a filler allows users to collate and shrink wrap retail-ready multi-packs immediately after filling. Additionally, the company adds that its E-Commerce Auto Mailer solution provides increased throughput, decreased DIM weight for shipping and up to 50% material cost reduction.

Virtual demonstrations on reducing costs with shrink wrappers include:

“See How Texwrap’s Vertical Shrink Wrap Systems Integrate Seamlessly In-Line with the Filler, and Provide Speed, Versatility, Reduced Labor and Retail-Ready Presentation,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9, and 2 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

“Learn How the Right E-Commerce Solution Can Reduce Labor, Decrease Material Costs, Increase Throughput and Reduce Errors,” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9, and 10:30 a.m. CDT, Friday, Nov. 13.

High-Speed Shrink Bundlers

The company’s high-speed shrink bundling systems are designed to bring value to customers through integration with tray packers, collations systems, labeling, palletizing and other equipment. The benefits of this integration, according to the company, including product uniformity, reduced label and material costs as well as saving space.

“Learn How Custom High-Speed Shrink Bundling Solutions Can Reduce Labor and Material Costs and Increase Throughput in Your Operation,” is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10, and 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Horizontal Wrappers

Texwrap’s high-speed horizontal wrappers aim to bring a fast return-on-investment to applications including fresh and frozen pizza, cakes, pies and several other delicate food and bakery products. These wrappers come with such technology as a patented 5-axis servo orbital seal system, TVS2 side seal and other features to provide an efficient and reliable packaging solution at a low total cost of ownership.

“From Pizza Production to Paper Products, Learn About Features That Can Help You Realize the Lowest Total Cost of Ownership in High-Speed Horizontal Shrink Wrapping,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11, and 11:45 a.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

Visit Texwrap’s virtual showroom at https://pe.show/410 for more about these systems.