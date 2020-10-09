Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of coding and marking systems for product identification and traceability, announced that its CoPilot Max printing system now offers UV curing capability for non-porous applications. With up to 2.8 in. of print height per printhead and the ability to run up to two printheads from one controller, the CoPilot Max is designed to offer a versatile yet cost-effective solution for a variety of product coding and marking applications.

Initially released in October 2019 with oil-based ink capability, the CoPilot Max has the capability to run solvent-based inks, and now UV LED cure inks, allowing users the ability to print on coated corrugate, polystyrene, films and a number of other non-porous surfaces. UV-based ink can be useful for users looking to replace labels and print directly on glossy cartons, cases, trays or other substrates without the use of solvent-based inks.

The CoPilot Max utilizes Squid Ink’s active ink system, allowing users the ability to raise, lower, tilt or rotate the printhead without making height adjustments to the ink supply. The system prints hi-resolution characters, sharp text, scannable bar codes and logos at up to 360 dpi.

The Squid UV LED Curing System from Squid Ink is designed to offer accurate and consistent UV curing across a variety of commercial and industrial applications and is capable of curing ink in a 20mm x 80mm illumination area. The system features an LED module that provides consistent luminance for a reliably cured product. UV LED series inks do not cure without assistance of UV light and require minimal maintenance. UV-based inks provides excellent rub resistance perfect for most non-porous applications.

The CoPilot Max with UV printing capability is available now. Sales inquiries should be directed to Joshua Nelson, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., 7041 Boone Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. 1-800-877-5658. jnelson@squidink.com