The Gravure Association of the Americas (GAA) announced that it will organize two sessions at the AIMCAL R2R USA and SPE Flexible Packaging Division FlexPackCon Virtual Conference (Oct. 19-23, 2020). In addition to expanding the technical content of the conference, the partnership gives attendees from GAA member companies a discount on the registration fee for the virtual meeting.

The GAA sessions consist of eight papers, four on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and four on Friday, Oct. 23, and include subjects such as gravure and printed electronics, quality control, biomaterials for flexible hybrid electronics and 3D printing, more sustainable cylinder washing, high-speed gravure printing, laser-engraved cylinders, and use of near-infrared technology in printing décor and packaging.

“The sessions organized by GAA are a great fit because many AIMCAL and SPE Flexible Packaging Division members use gravure printing and coating processes,” says Chris Kerscher, executive director of AIMCAL. “Expanding the technical information exchange is core to our mission of Educating, Connecting, and Growing the industry.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel our 2020 Technical Forum, scheduled for the end of September 2020,” says Luigi P. DeFlaviis Jr., chairman of GAA. “Joining forces with AIMCAL allows us to present many of the papers virtually and to a larger audience.

Visit https://www.aimcal.org/2020-r2r-usa-conference.html for more information.