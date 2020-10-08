PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, honored its third annual On the Rise Award winners at PMMI’s Virtual Annual Meeting. Developed by PMMI's Emerging Leaders Committee, this award recognizes 15 young professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and leadership potential in the packaging and processing industry. This year, the committee received nearly 100 nominations.

The winners of the 2020 On the Rise Awards are:

Chris Anguil

Banding Sales Manager – Pharmaceuticals

Felins USA, Incorporated

Cristina Astahov

Human Resources Generalist

BellatRx Inc

Katie Exum

Customer Success Manager

Specright

Yvette Goitia

Proposals and Project Manager

Intralox, LLC

Erik Grinnell

Vice President of Automation

Quest Industrial

Randy Hoffman

Project Manager

Zarpac Inc

Erica Laino

Business Development Manager

Cama North America

Cody Leedham

Engineering Manager

Change Parts, Inc

Elie Mechaalany

Key Account Manager

Deville Technologies, LLC

Amanda Nimry

Global Branding and Graphic Design Specialist

Liquibox

Vannesa Palomo

Project Engineer

ZALKIN

Amit Patel

Product Marketing Manager F&B

ASCO/Emerson

Chris Staruch

Production Manager

Batching Systems, Inc

Mike Wolf

Manager of R&D

Triangle Package Machinery Co

Sarah Ziegler

Customer Relationship Specialist

QC Conveyors

To be considered for the award, winners had to meet the following nomination criteria: entry-level young professional employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year, display leadership potential at the company and a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing.

“PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are thrilled to recognize these young professionals who are going above and beyond — especially in these unprecedented times,” says Liz Normandy, senior manager, marketing & communications, PMMI. “One of our top priorities when selecting winners is their commitment to learning and growing in the packaging and processing industry. These individuals have exceeded our expectations and their efforts continue to make an impact on the future of our industry.”

Award winners received free registration to PMMI’s Virtual Annual Meeting (Oct. 6-7). The winter issue of OEM Magazine will feature profiles of the winners. For more information on the On the Rise Awards and the 2020 winners, visit pmmi.org/emerging-leaders-network/awards.