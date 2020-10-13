Maxcess announced the opening of a new global headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill., as well as the appointment of Alexander Haid to lead its European operations.

“Opening our global headquarters in the Chicagoland area better positions our leadership to manage our global operations and serve our international customers more directly,” says Odd Joergenrud, CEO of Maxcess.

With easy access to major international airports, Maxcess says its new global headquarters in Oak Brook will provide executives and key corporate functional teams from both Maxcess and RotoMetrics opportunities to better serve its domestic and international customers. The new location was also designed with safety in mind, utilizing advanced touchless doors, automated temperature checks and safety partitions to protect its associates and customers.

In addition, the organization announced the appointment of Alexander Haid to lead its European Operations as vice president and general manager. Haid was most recently a managing director at Caruso GmbH and has held a number of leadership positions at Bosch and Magna.

“With Alex’s extensive global experience running top organizations in Europe and Asia Pacific, he will be a major asset in understanding our customers’ needs and delivering key solutions,” says Joergenrud.

Visit www.maxcessintl.com for more information.