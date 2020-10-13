IMA DAIRY & FOOD US, whose equipment solutions comprise the brands Gasti, Hamba, Hassia, Fillshape, Corazza and Erca, has introduced a portfolio of high-speed, continuous motion rotary machines for assembling, filling and sealing spouted pouches in a variety of shapes and sizes. The Ermetika Series has four models whose output capacities range from 120 to 480 pouches per minute, and the line is designed to offer cost savings when compared to buying premade pouches.

Part of IMA's Fillshape family of machines, the Ermetika Series offers levels of efficiency and quality that the company says is suitable for a wide array of food and dairy products. Additionally, the company reports the line’s strict segregation of pouch making and filling areas lends itself to high levels of hygiene, and its fill-through-the-spout system allows for complete-to-compacity pouch fills, avoiding materials wastage. The machines can accommodate films, spouts and caps from different suppliers, and can produce a broad range of pouch shapes and sizes.

Fitted with a novel, patent-pending leak test system, the Ermetika line is reportedly capable of validating the resistance of the pouch seal — a quality control device that can mitigate the risk of defects being shipped and shelved. The company says its system has been shown to decrease greenlighted leak defects to one 1 in 30,000.

For the Ermetika Series, another differentiating feature is extended and continuous welding time, and a dwell time of three full seconds per station. It also has a compact footprint and is capable of single-person operation.

All Ermetika Series machines can pair with Fillshape Kompakta Pouch Makers for vertical integration. Extended shelf life and aseptic versions also are available.

Visit https://imadairyfood.com/us/ for more information.