Xeikon America announced the addition of a high-end label press to its Panther portfolio. The Xeikon PX30000 is equipped with eight printing stations, two of which are used to achieve high opaque white layers at maximum speed. This UV inkjet label press is driven by Xeikon’s X-800 digital front end, and it’s all designed to maximize digital print manufacturing.

Xeikon says its PX30000 UV inkjet press offers a cost-effective and fast time-to-market solution for short- to medium-run flexo jobs. It provides the label printer options to produce a wide range of digitally printed labels with a glossy tactile look, durability and resistance against scuffing and scratching. The press is designed to appeal in particular to label printers working in the high-end markets of health and beauty, chemicals and premium beers. The PX30000 is now available for demonstration at the company’s Global Innovation Center and is commercially available in Europe and North America.

“The addition of this high-end, digital production label press is an important step in the Xeikon strategy,” says Filip Weymans, VP marketing, Xeikon. “Adding the Xeikon PX30000 to our portfolio enhances the Xeikon offering that already was the most comprehensive in the market. Label printing companies can now opt for a dry toner press or an inkjet press, for an entry-level solution or a fully geared high-end production press, from a 5-color engine up to a 7-color engine. We are convinced that the appropriate and ideal choice a printing customer makes depends on their business strategy and their choice of end-use applications.”

For flexibility and a wider range of applications, the press has extended color gamut capability; it comes with a choice of 2 configurations — 6 or 7 color — and full color management controls. The press is designed for a maximum speed of 70m/min (229ft/min) and using opaque white. This roll-to-roll, full rotary press reportedly prints on substrates as wide as 340mm (13.4 inches).

