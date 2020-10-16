Epson announced D.P.R. Labeling has created roll-to-roll systems specifically designed to integrate with the ColorWorks C6000-Series on-demand color label printers. The D.P.R. Labeling roll-to-roll systems offer both a label unwinder and rewinder to expedite printing jobs. When combined with the ColorWorks label printer, the roll-to-roll system is designed to help businesses streamline label production by increasing roll capacity and reducing roll changeovers, eliminating the need to collect labels by hand and help minimize the waste associated with tangled or damaged output.

The D.P.R. unwinder accessories are available in four models (UW6000A, UW6500A, UW6000P and UW6500P) and are equipped with a fixed 3-inch core holder to fit each printer in the ColorWorks C6000-Series lineup. Used to increase the input roll capacity, the system unwinds face-out labels automatically. The D.P.R. rewinders accessories (RW6000A, RW6500A, RW6000P and RW6500P) are used to automatically rewind face-in or face-out printed labels. The unwinders and rewinders all accommodate roll diameters up to 10 in. and the maximum media widths correspond to the specifications for the C6000 series printers.

The position of the tension arm on the devices is calibrated so the printer forwards printed media, the arm goes down and the device rewinds the media. In turn, when the printer pulls back the media, the tension arm goes up so the device can unwind. A printer plate completes the system to guarantee a perfectly aligned media pathway. Using the high-capacity roll-to-roll system of both the external unwinder and rewinder can help to increase label production volume by reducing roll changeover time.

D.P.R. Labeling also has roll-to-roll systems available for the full ColorWorks lineup including the ColorWorks GP-C831, TM-C3500 and TM-C7500.

Visit epson.com for more information.