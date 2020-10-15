Roberts Mart & Co Ltd, an independent British packaging printer located in Leeds, UK, announced it has acquired a Comexi S1 DT, the sixth Comexi slitter for the company and the second one of this model.

“Following another record turnover year, Roberts Mart & Co Ltd has further strengthened its converting department with the purchase of a second Comexi S1 DT. It is a market-leading slitter in terms of productivity, with a high level of automation, including automatic knife and core positioning, and automatic core taping systems,” explains Tim Hilton, a Comexi UK/Ireland agent who works on location at pack support, which believes the British company, with this investment, “remains at the forefront of the flexible packaging marketplace.”

Roberts Mart & Co Ltd, founded in 1852, is a sixth-generation family business that supplies a wide range of collation shrink wrap, laminated films and high-quality printed flexible packaging to customers in the food and beverage, confectionery and pet food markets. It has also developed SpectRM, a flexographic print comparable to that of gravure. SpectRM has won over 40 awards worldwide for its color consistency and ultra-high definition of print.

“Roberts Mart & Co Ltd has been a very important customer for many years. At Comexi we have always had the most innovative solution for their requirements, which are extremely high, and that has meant that the synergy between the two companies to be uninterrupted,” says Ramon Jonama, Comexi area manager for the area.

The Comexi S1 DT is designed to provide excellent results in both quality and productivity due to its regulated control elements and high degree of automation. Comexi says that cores, knifes and almost every machine adjustment part is self-calibrating, and that the use interface is “interactive and amiable.” The automation of the Comexi S1 DT is designed to give the operator the ability to load the reel into the machine and, if the configuration is appropriate, to deliver completed reels, which are palletized and singularly wrapped in bags, without operator intervention.

The turret of the Comexi S1 DT is able to perform jobs with a large output reel number. The company adds that the machine is capable of working with the thickest structures used in the flexible packaging market, including aluminum, wax and other hard materials. This machine has the NIP tension gap system with which different rewinding and unwinding tensions can be used. Moreover, the Comexi S1 DT is designed for a high degree of customization, as well as many automated options, such as splicing tables, automatic reel unloading, video inspection camera and the robotized labeling of finished reels.

