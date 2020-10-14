Koenig & Bauer has named Daniel Vilchez as its area sales director for both North America and Latin America. In this new role, Vilchez will be responsible for sales and business development of the firm’s range of flexography presses and its service support.

“I am pleased to support the North American division of Flexotecnica and excited to bring my international business and entrepreneurial mindset to flexographic printers in North America,” says Vilchez. “As flexography continues to grow as a prominent printing process, I want to help them choose the best equipment tailored for their specific production needs. I will be working closely with the entire sales and service team demonstrating our commitment and willingness to grow and support existing and new customers.”

Prior to joining Koenig & Bauer-Flexotecnica, Vilchez managed his own company, which he started at the age of 23. It worked with some of the biggest suppliers in the flexographic industry. Vilchez earned an executive MBA from the IE Business School in Madrid.

“We welcome Daniel to our team here in North America,” says Preston Neetzel, sales director CI flexo of Koenig & Bauer US. “We believe he will become a valued resource for both our customers and our organization. He will bring his vast technical knowledge and experiences to Koenig & Bauer customers and provide them with a wealth of industry knowledge while lending his hands-on experience to allow our customers to continue to expand and grow.”

Visit www.koenig-bauer.com for more information.