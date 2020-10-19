Cerebelly, a children's food brand best known for its veggie-first pouches aimed at delivering age-optimized nutrients for early brain development, announced its first category expansion with the launch of Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars, in collaboration with Entertainment One (eOne)'s animated children's series, Peppa Pig. The Peppa Pig Smart Bars will debut in all Whole Foods markets nationwide in addition to Cerebelly.com to coincide with the brand's site relaunch.

The Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars will be available in two flavors, Blueberry Banana Sweet Potato and Carrot Raisin, each containing 10-12 brain-supporting nutrients with 10% or more of a child's recommended daily value. In addition, each bar has 0g of added sugar and 3g of protein in each bar.

"We initially launched Cerebelly with a focus on pouches so we could confidently cover the critical window of brain development that happens in the first three years of life. While we're always innovating our pouches, I realized that as kids grow up, they will need a new format to continue benefiting from Cerebelly—something portable and accessible to their more refined palates. These Smart Bars were the perfect next step," says Dr. Teresa Purzner, co-Founder and chief science officer of Cerebelly. "Kids are used to eating bars, but ones that are low sugar, vegetable heavy and packed with hard-to-get brain-supporting nutrients are hard to come by. Ours are allergen free, school safe and so tasty for even the pickiest eaters."

The smart bars have also received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which is given to products that are tested for more than 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standard.

The special edition Peppa Pig Smart Bars will launch alongside two additional smart bar flavors, Strawberry Beet and Green Apple. All smart bar varieties contain organic whole grain oats, organic nutrient blends derived from spinach, broccoli, squash seed, cranberry, maitake mushroom, chlorella, sunflower seed and more, along with natural flavors, kale, organic beets, lemon juice and sea salt.

At Whole Foods, the Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars will be priced at $4.99 for a variety box of five. Additional smart bar flavors and subscriptions will be available on Cerebelly.com, ranging from $3.74 to $4.99 depending on quantities purchased.

